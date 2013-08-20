Vision Glass Doors Announces Product Expansion with Clear Glass Curtains and Updated Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Vision Glass Doors is a prominent, top UK supplier of clear glass door solutions. Whether it’s fully retractable patio doors or expandable interior and exterior curtains of glass, the company is known for their frameless designs, innovative solutions that provide a full 360 degree unobstructed view through clear glass that is easily and quickly retractable. The company is rapidly growing, helping thousands of consumers in the commercial and residential markets to be able to see clearly with their award winning designs and installations. The company has recently expanded their range of clear glass curtains and updated their website to make it even easier to pick out a design and receive a quote for their next window, door, or divider project.



Vision Glass Doors is one of the UK’s most well-known and respected providers of glass solutions for applications that require aluminum frames as well as frameless designs. The company’s unique process to produce walls or curtains of glass can be applied to traditional sliding or bi-folding doors, French doors and ultra slim frame doors. These doors and windows can be opened or retracted in more than 30 distinct configurations and come in a vast number of glazes and finishes for over 300 color combinations. The company provides installations for internal and external use and for both residential and commercial construction.



All glass solutions are produced and installed in house, meaning that no work is subcontracted, so that the company has complete quality control of their projects from manufacture to installation. The company also ensures the highest standards are met when it comes to customer service and satisfaction, and custom measurement, design, fabrication and installation are options that are available and most installations are completed within four weeks, regardless of the UK location.



Some of the company’s most frequently requested products are the company’s single glazed frameless internal doors; their double glazed frameless patio doors, ultra slim patio doors, and their traditional aluminum bi-folding doors. To receive a quick quote or find out more about how this company’s products and services can help their clients begin to enjoy the difference that clear glass and an unobstructed view can make to the ambiance and atmosphere in their home or office, please visit the company’s website at http://www.visionglass.co.uk



About Vision Glass Doors

Vision Glass Doors was formed in 2002 after 25 years of experience in the double glazing industry. The firm has become one of the top suppliers of glass doors, windows and dividers in the UK, and their unique curtain of glass and clear glass solutions as well as their excellent reputation and commitment to customer service have earned them one of the highest rankings in terms of both customer satisfaction and technological innovation. The firm provides in-house designers, fabricators and installers so that they can offer complete turn-key service for both residential and large scale commercial installations with a high degree of quality control and excellent standards of performance.



Contact Information:

Vision Glass Doors

Unit 1, Bay Close

Progress Way

Luton, Bedfordshire

LU4 9UP

Telephone: 01793 862510 (local)

+44 01793 862510 (international)

Fax : 01582 494239

Email: quotes@visionglass.co.uk