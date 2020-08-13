Vision-Guided Robotics Market Demand in Future 2020-2030: ABB, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- Vision-guided robotics is the integration of several cameras that are used as sensors to offer secondary feedback indication to robot controller for more precise move to variable target position. These types of robots are increasingly transforming the production processes by allowing robots to be exceedingly adaptable and be easily adopted, while reducing the complexity and cost of attached tooling. The past few years of automation technology has been witnessing remarkable improvements. Robots are advanced and are made faster, more capable, and accurate for automating multiple tasks. The vision technology has now become faster, cheaper, and smarter. Lately, two of the major technologies in automation have proved their efficiency when used in combination.



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the vision-guided robotics market include Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, ABB, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, FANUC America Corporation, Yaskawa America, Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, and DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, among others.



The increasing adoption of robots in medical & healthcare, agriculture & food systems, national security & defense, and several verticals is accelerating market growth. Moreover, various governments across the globe are coming up with policies that will support industrial automation. For instance, the National Robotics Initiative is accelerating the development and use of robots in the U.S. Several other U.S.-based agencies including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) are also supporting the adoption of vision-guided robots. However, the high investments associated with automation will restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Rapid advancements in machine vision & 3D vision versatility and the increasing penetration of vision-guided robotics in diverse industries are propelling market growth. The vision-guided robot technology is evolving continuously through emerging technologies such as 3D Vision, Visual Simultaneous Localization (VSL) and Mapping (VSLAM). 3D Vision improves depth perception, further facilitating autonomous navigation rather than bin-picking in traditional robots that picked parts randomly. Moreover, smaller and more precise sensors are being developed at the lower costs, facilitating its rapid adoption in several industry verticals.



Vision-Guided Robotics Market By Type:



2D-vision system and

3D-vision system



By Application:



Automobile,

Aerospace & Defense,

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical,

and Electrical & Electronics



Table of Content



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



In the end, Vision-guided Robotics Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



