The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Major Players in This Report Include: ABB (Switzerland), Motoman Robotics (United States), Kuka (Germany), YASKAWA (Japan), Kawasaki Robotics (United States), EPSON (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), NACHI Fujikoshi (Japan), COMAU (Italy), CLOOS (United States), Panasonic (Japan), SIASUN (China), TOPSTARLTD (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Vision guided robotics (VGR) deploy one or multiple cameras which help provide signals to robot controller in order to manage the robotics operations more precisely. Industries are undergoing through automation and robots are expected to be at forefront of this. VGR robots, owing to their multi-task performing ability can be deployed in virtually every industry.



Vision Guided Robotics Market Segmentation

by Type (2D Vision Guidance, 3D Vision Guidance), End Users (Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Material Handling, Agricultural, Military Industry, Healthcare, Others), Technology (PC, Smart Camera)



Market Trend:

- Technological Shift from Analog to Digital

- Growing Automation Across Industry Verticals



Market Drivers:

- Ability to Perform Wide Range of Task Across Industry verticals

- Reduces Human Errors Leading to Maximize the Productivity Across Industry



Challenges:

- Lack of Standardization of Technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



