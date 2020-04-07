Vision Guided Robotics Market Enormous Growth Insights by 2030 : Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, ABB:CAGR 13.5%

Vision guided robotics are the robots incorporated with more than one cameras that are used as sensors in order to offer secondary feedback signal to robot for more efficiency. This technology is transforming speedily in terms of production in the manufacturing companies by making these robots highly adaptable with easy implementation, and significantly reducing complexity and cost at the same time. With more and more advanced tools and technologies used in these types of robots, the vision guided robots are today increasingly being used in life-sciences, agricultural application, and more. One of the recent examples of the use of VGR is in industrial manufacturing, where the vision camera comprising of software and camera determine the status of randomly supplied products in the conveyor.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Vision-Guided Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global vision-guided robotics market is estimated to account for over US$ 4.6 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2030.
Top Manufacturers operated in the Global Vision guided robotics Market such as
Cognex Corporation, Omron Corporation, ABB, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, FANUC America Corporation, Yaskawa America, Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, and DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED, among others.
Vision-Guided Robotics Market, By Type :
- 2D-vision system
- 3D-vision system
Vision-Guided Robotics By Component Market:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Vision-Guided Robotics By Application Market :
- Automobile
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
- Electrical & Electronics
Regional Analysis:
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- U.S
- Asia – Pacific
- Benelux
Furthermore, it takes a closer look at various norms, government policies, rules, and regulations. This research has been done with proven research methodologies like qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. Different info graphics have been used while curating the report of the global Vision guided robotics Market. The report profiles a few of the companies operating in the global market
Table of Content:
1. Market Overview
2. Competition Analysis by Players
3. Company (Top Players) Profiles
4. Vision guided robotics Market Size by Type and Application
5. US Market Status and Outlook
6. EU Development Market Status and Outlook
7. Japan Market Development Status and Outlook
8. China Market Status and Outlook
9. India Vision guided robotics Market Status and Outlook
10. Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook
11. Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Effect Factor Analysis
14. Research Finding/ Conclusion
15. Appendix
