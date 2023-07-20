Vision Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Equitable Holdings, Aflac, Medical Mutual of Ohio, Bausch & Lomb

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Vision Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Vision Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Aflac Inc. (United States), United HealthCare Services, Inc. (United States), Equitable Holdings, Inc. (United States), Sun Life Assurance Company (Canada), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Essilor of America (United States), Medical Mutual of Ohio (United States), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (United States)



Scope of the Report of Vision Insurance

Vision insurance is done for the cost covering of overall eye health treatment, mainly the plans are created to offer the employees with good cost coverage for the treatment of vision if any problem arises. The vision insurance coverage includes eye examination, monitoring, eyewear, eye surgery, or any discount on teh eyewear and vision correction. It cut down the cost of eye treatment and medical care available in various vision insurance plans.



On 17th September 2020, MetLife, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Versant Health from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and including FFL Partners for approximately Dollar 1.675 billion in an all-cash transaction. Versant Health owns the well-established marketplace brands Davis Vision and Superior Vision.



The Global Vision Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Preventive Eye Care (eye exams), Prescription Eyewear (eyeglasses and contact lenses), Vision Correction Surgery, Other), Application (Schools, Enterprise, Government), Service (Online Insurance, Offline Insurance), End User (Adult, Geriatric, Children)



Market Opportunities:

- Awareness about the Vision Health Through Various Programs will Boost the Vision Insurance Market



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Vision Related Problem Among a Large Number of Population

- Rising Cost of Vision Related Treatment



Market Trend:

- Emerging Vision Insurance Plans Benefits on the Eyeglasses, Vision Correction Surgery, and Contact lenses



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



