Vision Therapy and Autism - Dr. Tod Davis Announces Autism Resource Group at Fauquier Hospital

Dr. Davis, developmental optometrist and vision therapy expert, will be involved in an autism resource group at Fauquier Health.



The event, which is focused on providing important resources and information to parents of autistic children, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 6. The one hour workshop will include both a PowerPoint presentation component and time for questions and answers. Dr. Davis will be speaking on how certain symptoms of autism can be improved via vision therapy.



Approximately one in four children, both with and without autism, is believed to suffer from an undiagnosed vision disorder. These disorders range from visible misalignment of the eyes to eye focus difficulties and neurological suppression of one eye. Autistic spectrum disorders often come accompanied with one or more of these vision disorders.



“We’re excited to have the opportunity to reach out to these parents,” says Dr. Davis. “Many autistic spectrum disorders include vision disorders. Our goal is to show how vision therapy can address the vision disorder. This provides relief to the autistic child, and gives the parents hope for their children: It’s that one step closer to a normal life.”



Dr. Tod Davis Developmental Optometry and Vision Therapy Services offices are located in Gainesville, Fredericksburg and Winchester, Virginia. Visit http://www.davisvisiontherapy.com for more information, patient forms and contact information. For more information about the sponsor of the event, visit FauquierHealth.org.