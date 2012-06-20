Vision Therapy Expert Announces Speaking Engagement at JCC of Northern Virginia

Gainesville, NY, -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Dr. Tod Davis, developmental optometrist and vision therapy expert, will be speaking at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia on vision disorders and vision therapy.



Dr. Davis will be speaking on March 28 at the community center from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The one hour workshop will include both a PowerPoint presentation component and an extended question and answer period to better facilitate discussion on vision disorders and their solutions. Dr. Davis will be speaking on a wide variety of vision disorders, their symptoms, and what role vision therapy plays in correcting or limiting the effects of such disorders.



“It goes so much further than visual acuity,” Dr. Davis says. “Many people think that the 20/20 vision chart is a complete test of a person’s visual health. However, this only really tests one aspect of vision. Visual disorders other than nearsightedness are difficult to diagnose through eye chart tests alone. My hope is to educate people on some of these other disorders and encourage people to have their children and themselves more thoroughly tested for vision health.”



Vision disorders range from visible misalignment of the eyes to eye focus difficulties and neurological suppression of one eye. While some extreme examples of eye turn can be diagnosed by a visual inspection of the eye, most vision disorders require a thorough vision screening by a qualified developmental optometrist before they will be uncovered.



It is believed that approximately one in four children suffer from an undiagnosed vision disorder. When vision disorders are left undiagnosed, the result is often reduced academic performance. Left undiagnosed through adulthood, this can severely limit one’s self-esteem.



“We’re excited to have the opportunity to reach out to the community,” says Dr. Davis. “Many children struggle with vision disorders long into adulthood, and this can be very damaging to their self-confidence. We want to help these children have a better quality of life through proper visual function, and educating the parents on what vision therapy is and what constitutes true visual health is a first step towards accomplishing that goal.”



About Dr. Tod Davis

