Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- Embark on a transformative journey with renowned visionary Sacha Stone as he unveils the blueprint for harmonious living in his New Earth Sanctuary. Join the conversation on The Infinite Human Talk Show, airing live on November 27, 2023, at 9 AM Pacific time, on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



New Earth Visionaries are creating an astonishing new movement across our planet! Spiritually oriented individuals with a deep desire to depart from the decaying institutions of our old Earth are co-creating New Earth communities. These communities aim to live in harmony with Mother Earth in sustainable, independent eco-villages. Many believe this to be the best way to evolve beyond our fragmented, decaying society, economy, and political systems and into the freedom of a New Consciousness Renaissance.



Don't miss this unique opportunity to gain insights into the future of New Earth Communities and sustainable living. Tune in live at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4180 and be part of the conversation that is shaping a New Consciousness Renaissance. You can listen on-demand following the broadcast here.



For more information about Sacha Stone and the New Earth Sanctuary, visit www.sachastone.com. To stay updated on The Infinite Human Talk Show and access the upcoming episode, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4180.



Elizabeth Monroy discusses these New Earth Communities in detail in the second edition of The Infinite Human, which is now being released as an audiobook in both English (narrated by her) and Italian just in time for Christmas. You can get your copy at www.infinitehuman.com or on Amazon, along with other ascension books by Elizabeth and Peter Monroy for children and adults!



Join us on November 27th for a live, enlightening discussion that could change the way you perceive the world. Mark your calendar and be part of this momentous event!



About Sacha Stone

Rhodesia-Zimbabwe born, war-experienced former rock musician/artist Sacha Stone is an outspoken advocate of human rights and natural justice. Over the past decades he has dedicated his life to setting up various initiatives like the International Tribunal for Natural Justice with ongoing investigations into human trafficking, the Lazarus Initiative reintroducing suppressed cultural, technological, and historical insights through monthly Symposiums and his latest wildly successful bi-weekly news-broadcast Arise! Guerilla News. Just recently he has broadcasted his widely shared first 5G Apocalypse Summit, focusing on 5G technology and the remedies to protect ourselves from harmful 5G radiation.



He has instigated peace initiatives and education programs, lobbied against human-rights abuses around the globe and prosecutes for the protection of vanguard innovators, scientists, and doctors. He is currently developing the New Earth Sanctuary alongside Lake Bacalar in Mexico as well as working with high-ranking military people and inventors in Romania to push zero-point technology as the source code for the New Earth blueprint.



About Elizabeth Monroy

Elizabeth Monroy is an International Author, Talk Show Host, Film Director, Producer, Intuitive Life Coach, Visionary and New Earth Co Creator. Her spiritual books support humanity's ascension process including Children's books, Romance Novels and her latest book, The Infinite Human, an Ascension Guide for Awakening Infinite Human Beings, the Co-creators of the Infinite New Earth. She holds a Masters of Science in Mental Health Counseling and has traveled the planet with her husband, Peter Monroy a physician, laying a foundation for a higher modality of divine inner healing which they wrote about in their book The Pathway Home. Elizabeth has worked within the educational system for years and frustrated by the lack of creativity and independent thought, she moved to Florence, Italy where she founded The Infinite Human School for Visionaries of the New Consciousness Renaissance. Elizabeth now lives in a villa overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in Sicily with Kiki her Pomeranian dog and Peter, her twin soul though no longer in the physical is always with her in spirit. They travel the planet giving speaking engagements, workshops, esoteric tours and co-creating New Earth Communities to support our Mother Earth and humanity's shift from the dark HIS-tory of Earth to OUR-STORY as we reset to the Infinite!



About The Infinite Human Talk Show

Monday at 9 AM PST on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

The is emerging on the face of the Earth a new Human and infinite Human and that human is you! Join Elizabeth Monroy weekly for discussions, activations, meditations and visualizations with other blossoming infinite human beings who are shifting the old paradigms of our broken finite, fragmented, corrupted 3D Earth and alchemizing it into a more infinite, expansive, unified reality by reclaiming their true divine infinite power as the co-creators of the new infinite Earth. We will be discussing topics that help individuals to evolve physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, financially and socially shedding the old finite Earth paradigms and belief systems. We will be interviewing guests, having enlightening conversations and co -creating a new consciousness renaissance so people can find their own soul- utions to many problems our world is NOW facing from within and BE THE CHANGE by seeing, being and living life from a higher perspective of knowing WE ARE ALL ONE!



About VoiceAmerica

