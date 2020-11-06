Visit a Holistic Dentist Today for Preventative Oral Care

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Only one year without seeing a dentist could mean that tiny cavities are slowly increasing in size, and without even understanding it, a person will develop periodontal disease. If someone, after brushing their teeth, is regularly having especially foul breath, this could be an indication that a more serious issue is happening in the mouth.



Cavities may have advanced past basic fillings after two years of not seeing a dentist. Tooth pain or sensitivity can occur in an individual. After five years, the complications with the tooth could be severe enough that a person may suffer bone loss. Without consulting a holistic dentist, the signs will only progress further as the years go on.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest-tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.