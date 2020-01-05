Visit Li-Ning Online Shop® for Genuine and Authentic Li-Ning Sports Merchandise

Jiulong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2020 -- Li-Ning Online Shop® is an online store offering exclusive Li-Ning merchandise including all kinds of sports apparel and shoes for men and women. Ever since the company was found, Li-Ning's prime concentration has been on their shoes. With over 20 years of research and development, the company has introduced the Li-Ning running chaussures and zapatillas that have gained international recognition. Li-Ning online store is packed with a complete range of running shoes for men, women and children. The store is most popular for its super light-weight shoes which are perfect for marathons. And then there are cushioned sneakers that can be used to pair with casual sportswear. The smart running shoes and the cloud running shoes are the latest in the generation.



The store also features exclusive ping pong or table tennis shoes from the home brand Li-Ning and other renowned brands such as DHS, Mizuno, Butterfly, Reactor and Spandre. Customers can also find apparels such as shorts, pants, track pants, jerseys, jackets, jersey and short sets and many more. Li-Ning has been providing professional gear, equipment and apparel for the National Badminton Team since 2009. The company had promoted the development of sports industry in the country and helped the team win over 674 tournaments and championships. There are other limited edition product available such as commemorative shoes and clothes gift boxes, classic bone racket bags, signature rackets and many others for sale.



Li-Ning has teamed up with CNSA to release the J-20 Chengdu collection also known as the Mighty Dragon in honor of the China Stealth Fighter Aircraft. The collection consists of hoodies, pants and jackets. It is the aim of the company to offer innovative products to the athletes and the customers of Li-Ning. With extensive R&D, Li-Ning Online Store assures that they will always offer the best in class sports apparel and shoes to meet the needs of different kinds of sports enthusiasts and professionals. Customers can browse through the exclusive category for shoes and shop their favorite shoes for running, outdoors, training, Tai chi, heavy athletics, football and the like.



Li-Ning Online Shop® is an online China Sports Brand Shop which was founded in 1990 by none other than Li Ning, the Prince of Gymnasts in China. With over 20 years of business, this company has now evolved into a leading sports brand company known for its high quality sports gear and equipment for all kinds of sports. The company has an established franchise system in the country.



Li Ning also sponsors the China Team including the national badminton team and table tennis team to take part in several national and international competitions. The Li Ning Store is a legitimate distributor in China for genuine International online sale. The store now offers international shipping of legit and authentic Li-Ning Shoes and Apparels in countries across the world including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Korea, France, Germany and many others.



