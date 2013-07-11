Visit Multi Platinum Producer's Podcast Page on Baahkast

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- There are many people who get glued to their TVs to watch their favorite comedy shows or their favorite standup comedians and they do not want to miss a single episode. However, not all comedy shows can be watched with kids around. And they are way too interesting to be missed. Thanks to the Baahkast Podcast Network created by SpaceGoat, fans can now access a Collective network of comedy podcasts, music podcasts and entertainment podcasts. Here individuals can promote their videos and create their podcasts. Artists can have strong personal connections with their fans through their podcasts.



There is the JLG’s Music World Podcast Page from the multi platinum producer Jared Lee Gosselin and the podcast from the Man on the Street, DemiGodRicaan. The podcasts consist of interviews, radio news, YouTube videos, different episodes on comedy, etc. This site is going to be a great network of comedy podcasts from different artists and comedians. They can be viewed or downloaded by users and fans. These podcasts are extremely engaging with episodes from pop to politics and TV shows to Celebrities. Podcasts are nothing but audio books which can be carried by fans wherever they want to. In short fans will have the country’s finest comedy podcasts on this site.



