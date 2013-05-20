Visit Neuschwanstein Castle in Hohenschwangau, Germany

Schwangau, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Bavaria is full of natural beauty and historical attractions, which draw thousands of visitors annually from around the world. Neuschwanstein Castle is among the most picturesque and unforgettable historical sites in all of Germany.



Nestled in Hohenschwangau, this castle does not resemble a fortress or medieval dwelling. The castle's name in English translation means “New Swan Stone”. This castle was built in the mid-19th century to be a luxurious mansion and getaway for King Ludwig II. The architecture of this castle is unparalleled in its beauty and extravagance.



There are eight rooms on the third floor which include a study room, drawing room, Throne Hall, bedrooms and the Hall of the Singers. The Throne Hall exemplifies a royal persona and sophisticated style seldom seen in other castles. Servant quarters are located in the basement, and a separate staircase was constructed for servants to use.



Approximately 6,000 tourists visit the castle daily during the summer making reservations a necessity. Tickets for tours of Neuschwanstein Castle are available at the ticket center in Hohenschwangau. Tours are conducted in German and English, with additional languages offered via audio tours. Tickets for other local attractions including Hohenschwangau Castle and museums can also be purchased at this location.



To learn more about castles in beautiful Hohenschwangau, Germany, please visit www.castle-neuschwanstein.com/en/home.html



This castle is a unique attraction with a rich history, and served as the inspiration for Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in Disneyland. Take a guided tour and experience the home of King Ludwig II first-hand.



