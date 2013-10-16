Visit promakeupbynatasha.com for the Services of the Best Makeup Artist, Hamilton

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Every bride wants to look perfect and the most beautiful on the special occasion of their life. However, finding the right person with complete knowledge in making the bride look flawless may be difficult. The search for the best makeup artist, Hamilton seems to end at promakeupbynatasha.com, as this website provides details of a professional makeup artist named Natasha who has successfully shown her magic in numerous weddings and beauty pageants. This experienced makeup artist and her team offers bridal makeup , Hamilton at reasonable rates. She utilizes natural makeup and airbrushing techniques blended with traditional applications in order to make the body and face of the client blemish free. In addition, this team of experts guarantees to identify and fulfill the specified needs and requirements of diverse customers.



One of the customers of this makeup artist Rosa M says, “I just wanted to give you a great big thank you for what you did on my wedding day, my makeup was amazing and I couldn’t have imagined it better. Can’t wait to use your skills for other events, I will recommend you and use your services again.”



Service seekers can browse through the category ‘Our Work’ by this team of expert makeup and hair artists via the website promakeupbynatasha.com. From the categories Celebrity Work, Photo shoots, Music Videos, Film and Theatre, Before and After, Fashion, Design and others, the quality of services delivered by Natasha can be identified. As a promotional offer, all bridal bookings for 2014 weddings are accepted with 10% off from this bridal makeup team, Hamilton . In order to avail this offer, the eligible clients are required to request for 5+ hair and makeup services. People who wish to learn professional makeup can also contact Natasha for booking makeup classes.



The website says, “As a seasoned makeup artist with over 5 years of experience, Natasha also demonstrates and implements a practical understanding of lighting, the photographic process, colors and the impact of special effects/make-up processes on the skin.”



People want to feel and look the best on every occasion, and Natasha, the makeup artist, Hamilton guarantees to fulfill the needs of clients with her unique skills and advanced makeup techniques. Booking for pro makeup by Natasha can be done online through the website promakeupbynatasha.com.



To get more information about Bridal makeup, Hamilton, visit http://www.promakeupbynatasha.com



About Natasha

Natasha is a professional makeup artist with over five years of experience in doing celebrity, film and music video works. This makeup artist understands the needs of every client and transfers their wishes into reality through her skill.



Media Contact

Tel: 1-905-979-4220

Email: natasha@promakeupbynatasha.com

URL: http://www.promakeupbynatasha.com