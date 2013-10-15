Visit TripsThai.com for Details of Thailand Trips

Bangna-trad, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Thailand is a wonderful country with an enthralling history and culture; it features some of the most exotic islands, wildlife and Buddhist temples as well. A number of travellers from all around the globe come to explore the exquisite and wonderful beauty of Thailand. In order to enjoy real experiences, tourists should have a comprehensive understanding of factors related to travel, transport, food, culture, shopping and accommodation. Trips Thai is a newly launched online guide that intends to provide visitors with complete information on Thailand travel. Travellers receive numerous Thailand trips and hotel deals at the lowest possible rates via TripsThai.com.



The new website TripsThai.com features detailed information regarding the attractions of Koh Samui, Pattaya, Phuket and Bangkok. In addition, viewers are provided with an opportunity to book hotels at Phuket and other places at discounted rates through this website. The service provider guarantees a wide range of exclusive deals on Thailand holidays to users from all across the world. Different choices and ideas for the purpose of exploring some of the beautiful destinations of Thailand like Koh Kood, Ayuttaya, Koh Chang, Koh Phangan, Koh Samet and Koh Tao are also offered via this travel guide. Trips Thai can be considered as a one-stop online platform for collecting all valuable and relevant information regarding Thailand travel.



The website says, “TripsThai.com is a site dedicated to providing travel information, custom tour packages and hotel deals for visitors around the world.”



The website TripsThai.com is neatly designed and ensures ease of use; viewers can simply browse through the categories of their choice in order to collect deal information and destination details. This online travel guide appears to evoke the feeling of a well-wisher who is always on and ready to help others. Those who wish to experience the stunning beauty of Islands of Thailand, its cultural diversity, world famous cuisines and endless shopping facilities can rely on the services offered by TripsThai.com.



This is the right time to book a ticket to this incredible place. Enjoy the magnificent beauty of Thailand without any hassle through this service provider. People can plan their trip to Thailand today itself with the help of Trips Thai as it can be considered an excellent platform to avail tour packages, hotel bookings and other deals.



To get more information about Thailand travel, visit http://tripsthai.com



About TripsThai.com

TripsThai.com is a newly launched website that aims to provide Thailand travel information, hotel deals and tour packages. This website is a complete tour/holiday guide with numerous deals on trips and accommodation.



Media Contact

TripsThai.com

Contact: Nirmal Keelery

Address: 99/181 Bangna-trad

Bangkok

Tel: +66898912688

Email: contact@tripsthai.com

URL: http://tripsthai.com