Visit Which Way to Pay Australia for Assistance with Currency Exchange

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Buying and selling currency involves an understanding of Currency Exchange and current rates and yet many don't realize that several companies offer lower margins than seen with inter-bank rates. Some banks charge a margin of five percent plus extra fees, such as commissions.



"Why should consumers pay these extra fees when they don't have to? With the help of Which Way To Pay, consumers and companies alike find they can obtain a lower rate and exchange currency day or night, rather than just during traditional banking hours," Mark Maffia of Which Way To Pay explains.



Consumers often find they need to make use of a foreign exchange company when traveling, sending money to a loved one in another country or paying an overseas mortgage. Companies need a service of this type when employees are traveling for work related purposes or when paying staff members located in other countries. No matter how much one need to exchange, Which Way To Pay handles the transaction efficiently and securely.



"To ensure our company meets the needs of consumers and companies alike in every way, we offer a personalised, tailor made service that allows each client to choose what they need at any given time. Each client works with a dedicated broker at all times, making the process easier in every way," Maffia goes on to say.



All receive the option of establishing an online account to manage transactions and payments from anywhere on the globe. Book transactions in advance to protect financial interests while obtaining the best rates and choose from a variety of options to protect money from fluctuating exchange rates.



"When choosing a currency exchange broker, consider the currencies they work with, transfer options available, exchange rates and more. The comparison chart offered at Which Way To Pay makes this process easy and saves you time as well as money," Maffia continues.



To further assist consumers and companies, Which Way To Pay also offers information on loans, investments trading, insurance, cards and more. "Our goal is to be the only place consumers and companies need to turn when researching financial products and providers. Visit the site today to learn more about Payday Loans, life insurance, Forex trading, prepaid cards and more. You'll see how easy it is to research a variety of financial products in a short period of time," Maffia declares.



About Which Way To Pay Australia

Which Way to Pay Australia provides independent financial comparisons and reviews for consumers by offering unbiased information on a wide variety of financial products. Learn about the best value loans, insurance, cards, currency exchange and investment trading services available online while also obtaining tips and tools designed to allow consumers to make informed choices on these products. The tried and true review and comparison system is user friendly and allows individuals to apply for products directly, if and when a choice has been made.