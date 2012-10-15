Visiting Angels of Las Vegas Is Sponsoring ASDO's 30th Annual Caregiver Conference

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Visiting Angels of Las Vegas has announced they are sponsoring ASDO’s 30th Annual Caregiver Conference to be held in Las Vegas on October 24, 2012 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The conference, which will be held at the United Healthcare Building 2716, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Aging Services Directors Organization (ASDO) serving the Las Vegas community and will focus on seniors and healthy aging. Attendees can enjoy networking opportunities, exhibitions and engaging speakers, including the keynote address from speaker Mary Liveratti, Administrator from the Aging and Disability Services Division.



The Annual Caregiver Conference is one of the largest and oldest caregiver conferences in Las Vegas and caters to healthcare professionals, including social workers and nurses.



In addition to sponsoring the ASDO conference, Michael DiAsio, President of Visiting Angels of Las Vegas, has been asked to be the Chairperson for ASDO for the second year in a row.



According to DiAsio, “I am thrilled to once again be the Chairperson for ASDO. The organization has contributed greatly to a large number of providers in the home health care industry and Visiting Angels is no exception.”



Visiting Angels is one of Las Vegas’ largest and most trusted home care services agencies and is the nation’s leading network of non-medical, private duty home care. The company provides a wide range of services aimed at helping the elderly and adults continue to live in their homes, including senior care, personal care, respite care, elder care and companion care.



With offices in Las Vegas and Henderson, Visiting Angels has been serving the surrounding communities for the past 11 years. The company currently employs more than 225 screened and trained caregivers who assist approximately 450 people a day through the company’s flexible home care programs. In fact, the company has provided over 1.5 million care giving hours of service to their clients and families since their inception.



Visiting Angels understands it isn’t easy for families or individuals to invite a caregiver into their home. To help, the company provides a personalized screening system allowing clients to interview and choose the caregiver of their choice.



For more information about the 30th Annual ASDO Caregiver Conference or to learn more about Visiting Angels, contact Michael DiAsio, President or visit http://www.visitingangels.com/vegas/home



