Visiting NYC on a Budget-$40 Challenge Corporate Profile's NYC Urban Guidebook Latest Video Series

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Think you need big pockets to tour NYC? Think again says, AnnaMaria Chen, guide to the Corporate Profile’s NYC Urban Guidebook video series, currently streaming on ClearVISION. Corporate Profile®, a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments, has posted a budget conscious approach on seeing the city on the cheap.



Corporate Profile recently embarked on a video campaign called the NYC Urban Guidebook to help visitors better understand the in-and-outs of New York City including the best places to visit. The series is currently streaming on the ClearVISION Network, an innovative in-airport TV network which features the best entertainment, news, music, and sports programming for travelers.



The latest video in the series can be viewed on CorporateProfile.com’s page by following this link: http://www.corporateprofile.com/2013/09/05/visiting-nyc-on-a-budget-free-cheap-things-to-do-40-a-day-challenge-urban-guidebook/



The latest edition to the NYC Urban Guidebook series takes a takes a thrifty approach to navigating the city According to the guide’s host, AnnaMaria Chen, one free way to navigate to the city is through midtown on the High Line, which is located on Manhattan's West Side. It runs from Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District to West 34th Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues. Visitors can take advantage of the city’s free kayaking on the Hudson River thanks to The Downtown Boathouse. Chen also advises folks to travel into the lower part of the city to get a free look at the gold at the Federal Reserve building. Chen took into account all the travel expenses and provided a full day of activities for $40.



New videos in the NYC Urban Guidebook are expected to stream on ClearVISION. Other videos in the series include, yellow-cab etiquette, and where to find the city’s most popular events and attractions. Corporate Profile is a content provider for the ClearVISION & ConnectiMED Networks.



For more information, log on to http://www.corporateprofile.com



About Corporate Profile®

Corporate Profile® is a multi-media news provider, creating original daily news segments and interviews covering topics including finance, fashion, medicine, charitable causes, lifestyle, and wellness through http://www.corporateprofile.com. Financial segments are broadcast on http://www.cpreports.com, which provides viewers and readers fresh, original, and highly informative ideas and market commentary from Wall Street.