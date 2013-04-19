Visiting the Land of Parks - Yuba City, California

Yuba City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Regardless whether it is a community park or a recreational one, one cannot deny the fact that they can instill a sense of peace and certain calmness in people. That being the case, it comes as no surprise that you would find a great many people from all walks of life taking refuge in parks whenever they feel anxious. One such city literally littered with parks is Yuba City.



Yuba City is the county seat of Sutter County in California. The city features a number of community parks such as the Sam Brannan Park, the Blackburn-Talley Sports Complex/Park, and the Gauche Aquatic Park. Tourists and residents alike can also spend their days taking in the beauty of such neighborhood parks as the Hillcrest Park, the Holly Tree Park, the Maple Park, the Moore Park, and the Southside Park, among others. The Passive Parks in Yuba City is something that you should also not miss out on. These parks are Clark-Ainsley Mini Park, the Plumas Tower Plaza Mini Park, and the Veterans Memorial Park. You can also take your time and seek out the various recreational facilities that Yuba City has to offer such as the April Lane School/ Park, the Geweke Field, and the Feather River Levee Bike Trail, among others.



Aside from having a number of parks located here and there, Yuba City is also famous for housing the largest dried fruit processing plant in the world, the SunsweetGrowes, Incorporated. Sunsweet is primarily known for the prunes that they process.



To ensure that you thoroughly enjoy your stay at Yuba City, you have to book yourself in one of the Yuba City CA Hotels. One of the names that is quite popular among tourists is the Lexington Inn & Suites. Lexington Inn & Suites is located at South Highway 99, a few miles from all tourist attractions that Yuba City has to offer. Some of the amenities that await guests to this inn are seasonal outdoor swimming pool, access to high-speed wireless Internet, use of meeting space as well as the fax machine, and use of cable TV with access to HBO.



If you are interested in booking a room at the Lexington Inn & Suites, visit http://www.indembsudan.com/43403/28.htm. A fast reservation form can be found on the upper left part of the page that would allow you to check room availability and book one for your use.



About Us

For more information visit the website http://www.indembsudan.com/43403/28.htm



For Media Contact:

Company Profile: Lexington Inn and Suites Yuba City

Address: 4228 South Highway 99,

Yuba City, CA 95991 United States.

Phone: (530) 674-0201

Website Name: http://www.indembsudan.com/43403/28.htm