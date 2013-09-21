VisitMozambique Group of Hotels, Resorts and Villas for a Historic Business and Vacation Tour

Polana Maputo, Mozambique -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2013 -- Clean blue water with the dip of whiteness in the waves of the Indian Ocean, Golden shiny beach shadowed with green tropical shrubs and trees and mouthwatering fragrance of seafood cooked in traditional Portugal style made Mozambique the dream destination place in Southeastern Africa. Mozambique hotels and resorts invite you to have a wonderful experience the luxurious Portugal lifestyle.



If you are planning for a memorable vacation Mozambique Holidays is waiting to welcome you with a wide range of hotels and resorts all over the country. VisitMozambique search results has 46 luxurious options for your dream holiday destination. We provide the immediate reservation facility for both business and gratification purpose. So are you looking for an unforgettable vacation of business tour experience? Please visit visitmozambique.co.mz to have a glance over the beautiful locations of our hotels, lodges, resorts, their accommodation charges and other exciting reservation offers.



Hotels, Resots, villas accommodation and private accommodation:



The main attraction of Mozambique hotels and resorts is that they are architecture in the top hot cities of the country , they are in Ponta D'ouro, Vilankulo, Bilene, Benguerra Island, Quilalea Island, Inhaca Island, Bazaruto Island, Maputo. Visit Mozambique group provides you the facility of private accommodation as well. Our catalogue includes of a wide range of 25 villas in inhabited isles where you will enjoy the solace of life in the lap of Mother Nature.



We provide the facility of self-catering as well so that you can not miss your parish cousins. Moreover, we provide you the facility of private cooks as well. The Mozambique holiday group provides professionally trained guide staffs and vehicle for your comfort and smooth Mozambique surfing.



Defrayal and special offers

VisitMozambique hotels and resorts are the first African nation goes online payment and booking website of Mozambique. We all are listed inside the monetary units, UNITED STATES DOLLAR, To the South African Rand in addition to Metical (Mozambique´s standard currency). We have various ongoing offers listed in our online catalogue which will allow you to have a chance to book a pocket friendly deal for holiday and business tour.



About Visitmozambique

Visitmozambique is the first as well as the most renowned online booking engine especially targeting on Mozambique country. For more information and amazing offers on the traveling expenses; you are welcomed to visit at the official website soon.