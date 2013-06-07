VisitNSW.com Welcomes Monster Event to Sydney

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Deputy Premier Andrew Stoner today launched the exclusive Australian appearance of one of the world’s fastest growing motorsports, Monster Jam, featuring monster trucks with names like Maximum Destruction, Grave Digger and Iron Man.



The live event will take place at Western Sydney’s ANZ Stadium for one night only, on 19 October this year.



“Monster Jam is an internationally celebrated live family event, watched by millions of people in arenas around the world and I am pleased to welcome it to NSW,” Mr Stoner said.



“With three metre tall and four metre wide vehicles weighing five tonnes racing in a custom-designed track full of obstacles and skill challenges, Monster Jam will be a night of action-packed entertainment.



“Monster Jam offers an engaging and globally recognised live product never seen before in Australia and I look forward to seeing the action in October.



“Monster Jam is expected to bring $7.5 million in to the NSW economy, with 50,000 fans expected to make their way to Western Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.



“This will be a great evening of entertainment for the whole family and is expected to attract visitors from regional NSW as well as interstate.



“Monster Jam’s exclusive Australian appearance has been secured by the NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.”



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase, said Monster Jam will be packaged into an hour’s television program to be broadcast to a global audience.



“Monster Jam is a great addition to Australia’s best Events Calendar and will showcase Sydney and NSW to a global audience in over 20 countries across Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific,” she said.



