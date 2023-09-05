Visitor Management System Market Size, Growth, Trend, Share, and Forecast Till 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- The global Visitor Management System Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 to USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



A Visitor Management System (VMS) is a digital solution designed to optimize and secure the entire visitor registration and tracking process within a facility. By utilizing visitor management software and hardware, businesses can efficiently manage the check-in process, ensure effective access control, issue digital badges or passes promptly, and maintain detailed records of all visitor activities.



This system aims to create a seamless and pleasant visitor experience while enhancing security measures. With the ability to self-register or pre-register visitors, the VMS streamlines the check-in process, reducing wait times and improving overall efficiency.



Services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period



Visitor management system services encompass a range of offerings designed to support organizations in effectively implementing, customizing, and maintaining their visitor management solutions. These services extend beyond the software itself to provide tailored assistance and expertise throughout the entire lifecycle of the system. Service providers typically offer consultancy to understand an organization's specific needs and security requirements, allowing for a customized solution that aligns with their operational goals.



Cloud segment is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2023



A cloud-based visitor management system operates through software hosted on remote servers rather than locally on individual computers. These systems offer the advantage of accessibility from any device with an internet connection, catering to the needs of remote and mobile workers. Visitor management system software and data are securely stored in the cloud, enabling users to access them from virtually anywhere. Cloud-hosted systems offer quick deployment and integration with third-party platforms, essential features for an effective visitor management solution. By opting for a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, businesses can adopt a best-of-breed approach. Businesses, in turn, benefit from scalability, flexibility, and real-time insights into visitor activities. This shift to the cloud empowers organizations to modernize their visitor management process, providing a smoother, more accessible, and efficient experience for both visitors and administrators.



The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The adoption of visitor management system has gained prominence as a strategic solution to address security, regulatory compliance, and patient privacy concerns in healthcare and life sciences industry. These systems play a vital role in managing visitor access, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring a safe environment within medical facilities, clinics, research laboratories, and other healthcare settings. visitor management system in healthcare facilitates the seamless registration, verification, and tracking of visitors, patients, vendors, and even staff. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of visitor management system in healthcare. Hospitals need to carefully manage visitor flow, screen for symptoms, and enforce social distancing. visitor management system offer a technology-driven solution to help healthcare facilities adapt to these new challenges while maintaining patient safety.



The report profiles key players such as Honeywell (US), Pitney Bowes (US), SmartSpace Software PLC (US), Eptura (US) and Envoy (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Visitor Management System Market:



The use of VMS is driven by increased security concerns in a number of sectors, including corporate offices, government buildings, healthcare, and education. As a means of ensuring the security of their facilities, organisations are increasingly concentrating on access control and visitor tracking.



COVID-19 Pandemic: As businesses prioritise health and safety, the pandemic has hastened the use of contactless technologies, including VMS. The importance of VMS has increased as a result of features like touchless check-in, health screenings, and capacity management.



legal Compliance: Organisations are required to maintain accurate visitor records in order to comply with strict legal regulations and compliance standards in a variety of industries, such as GDPR in Europe or HIPAA in the healthcare sector. VMS aids in automating compliance initiatives.



Integration with Other Systems: It's critical to integrate new security systems with databases and access control systems that are already in place. There is a considerable need for VMS suppliers who can smoothly link their products with other platforms.



Mobile accessibility: It's becoming more and more crucial to have access to and control over visitor information on mobile devices. Visitors' and administrators' mobile apps provide comfort and flexibility.



VMS solutions are anticipated to provide sophisticated data analytics and reporting capabilities. Insights from visitor data are what businesses seek to use to increase operational effectiveness and security.



Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI): These two technologies are being employed to improve VMS capabilities. By enabling facial recognition, predictive analytics, and anomaly detection, these technologies strengthen and improve VMS.



Cloud-Based systems: Because of its scalability, accessibility, and ease of maintenance, cloud-based VMS systems are becoming more and more popular. Organisations favour cloud solutions over conventional on-premises systems because of their flexibility.



Cost-Efficiency: The price of implementing a VMS, including the price of the hardware, the software, and any continuing maintenance, is a major consideration. Businesses are more drawn to VMS providers who give affordable solutions with a high return on investment.



User Experience: The VMS systems' user interface and general user experience are becoming more and more crucial. Smoother adoption and effective use are ensured by an intuitive and user-friendly interface.



Global Trends and Events: To effectively manage visitor traffic, major events like the Olympics or sizable conferences may temporarily increase demand for VMS solutions.



Market competition: There are many vendors offering a variety of VMS solutions, making the market quite competitive. Competition encourages innovation, which can result in better features and more affordable prices for consumers.



Climate Change and Sustainability Concerns: In the VMS market, sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions are becoming more crucial. These issues are addressed via energy-efficient hardware and alternatives for paperless visitor registration.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Intense competition and an increasing need for segmentation in the visitor management system (VMS) market are characteristics of the market. These needs are driven by varied industry-specific requirements. In this competitive environment, several suppliers compete for customers by providing a variety of solutions that are specialised for different industries. Along with numerous new businesses, well-known firms like Envoy, Traction Guest, and Proxyclick are among the major players in the VMS sector.



Offices for businesses: Businesses need VMS solutions that put security, quick check-ins, and interoperability with current access control systems first. Scalability and user-friendly interfaces are essential in this market.



Government and the Public Sector: Government buildings need VMS solutions that abide by stringent security and compliance guidelines. It is crucial to be able to handle large crowds of people during events or open meetings, as well as integration with government databases.



Healthcare: VMS systems must abide by HIPAA compliance rules when used in healthcare environments. Additionally, they must to provide connection with electronic health records, patient tracking, and health screening capabilities.



Education: To effectively manage visitors, students, and staff, educational institutions require VMS solutions. Features like secure access to campus amenities and visitor registration for parents are essential.



Manufacturing and Industrial: Manufacturing facilities place a high priority on security, visitor management, and access control. The real-time monitoring of visits in high-risk zones and integration with industrial control systems are essential needs.



Events and hospitality: To manage guest access and visitor check-ins, the events and hospitality industry needs VMS systems. Self-service kiosks and smartphone check-ins are characteristics that are advantageous for this category as well.



Data Centres & Critical Infrastructure: VMS systems are required for stringent access control and surveillance of visitors and contractors in high-security areas like data centres. In this industry, integration with biometric authentication is typical.



Others: In addition to these main market groups, VMS providers frequently cater their solutions to specialised sectors, like cultural institutions, housing developments, and sporting arenas, each of which has its own particular needs.



