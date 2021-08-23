Vispring Labor Day Sales Event at Brickell Mattress

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- Vispring is one of the top luxury mattress brands in the world. Made for the ultimate rest, Vispring mattresses are weightlessly comfortable and handmade by experts. Mattresses are made from only the highest quality materials, so you can get the highest sleep quality. Enjoy sleeping on a mattress made from cashmere, horsehair, bamboo, Tussah silk, alpaca hair, and vicuña wool sourced from the Peruvian Andes. Heaven Toppers are made from British fleece wool and soft needle wool, the perfect sleeping companion to your Vispring Mattress.



In a luxury mattress like Vispring Tiara Superb mattresses, you can expect a few high-quality differences.



Dual-layered Vanadium wire springs are 60 mm (or 2.36 in) in diameter and are sewn into calico pockets that provide support through a honeycomb-nested unit.



Hand-stitched borders on each mattress have a 23 cm (or 9.1 in) border reinforced with three rows of hand-stitching on each side. Air vents allow air circulation to provide the ideal temperature regulation. Borders have upholstery in protective wool and piped ticking for an extra touch of softness.



The horsetail and Shetland wool upholstery in the Tiara Superb are made of hand-teased horsetail and Shetland wool, giving it a softer and more absorbent sleeping surface.



To qualify for the Labor Day promotion, orders must be received by the end of the day on September 20, 2021. Mattress toppers cannot ship before mattresses and, therefore, will be shipped with mattress orders. For full terms and conditions, please visit us in-store.