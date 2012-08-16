Vista Med Clinics Announces Their Grand Opening

Wesley Chapel, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- VistaMed Clinics has officially announced their grand opening of an extreme weight loss and hormone replacement therapy clinic in Wesley Chapel, Florida. VistaMed has been operating under the medical supervision of Dr. Normal Samuals, MD - a popular anti-aging expert and bariatric surgeon with over 50 years of experience.



The main goal of the clinic is to deliver one hundred percent natural bio-identical hormone therapy combined with advanced option in weight loss in order to maintain the ideal weight. VistaMed Clinics offers medical treatments that encourage optimal health. Their programs include nutritional wellness and anti-aging therapeutics.



Many individuals are turning to this clinic for weight loss management Tampa. People are also turning to VistaMed Clinics for Hormone Therapy Tampa.



For Low Testosterone Tampa, VistaMed Clinics will perform a medical exam in order to determine if the individual has low testosterone. From there, the expert physicians will decide which treatment options will be best for the individual.



The clinic uses the best diagnostic tools to develop protocols and implementation of effective aging treatments. They make sure each one of their patients is treated holistically by offering exercise education, proper nutrition, hormone therapy, supplementation and detoxification whenever needed. They always offer a close physician/patient relationship, so individuals will receive superior care.



VistaMed Clinics is also a good information center for individuals who would like to learn about healthy medical protocols.



In addition to offering the top treatment plans to promote good health, VistaMed had added something else to their weight loss arsenal - Lipotropic. Lipotropics will add fuel to the flame. Combining B12 and L-Carnitine to the fat burning furnace will give individuals that extra boost. VistaMed provides a large variety of anti-aging products, with programs that specialize in weight loss, Natural Hormone Replacement Therapy and other wellness techniques that can be used to improve health. They use 100% natural ingredients in their products.



About VistaMeds

VistaMeds is a well known clinic offering extreme weight loss and hormone replacement therapy. For more information, feel free to contact Christi Barry via email at Intake@vistamedgroup.com or by phone at 813.991.4333.