Vista Motorcycle Raises Bar for Honesty and Integrity in Motorcycle Repair

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Known as the trusted "go to repair shop," Vista Motorcycle operates with values of honesty, integrity, and treating their customers with fairness and respect. This locally owned business redefines customer care by providing access to specialty parts, highly skilled mechanics, and tailored service for every single customer.



This motorcycle repair shop, that was once was on the edge of town, enjoys a variety of riders coming to their S. Santa Fe Ave location. Over the years the styles of bikes the shop sells parts and does maintenance on has grown. As the town grew Vista motorcycle has remained the same with its solid reputation of being the place to take your bikes if you want your repairs done right.



Located 7 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean in Northern San Diego County, Vista is an attractive city that provides an excellent quality of life. Due to its year round Mediterranean climate, rolling hills and scenic rural surroundings, it is the perfect place to cruise the open highways, ride through the streets, and off road on an unbeaten path. This is the city where the bikers gather to create customs, culture, and long lasting traditions amongst friends and family.



When riders want to hang out at the end of the day and have a few good laughs with other riding buddies, Vista motorcycle is the center of attraction. It is more than a place to take your bikes for parts, service and repairs; it offers an environment that wants to get to know you, your bikes and family for many years to come!



Debbra Sweet, motorcycle enthusiast and part of the hands on management team says "We offer highly experienced mechanics and access to specialty parts." When asked, why someone should come to this shop for repairs, Debbra states, "We have specialty skill sets, and few places work on vintage motorcycles anymore. Vista motorcycle has worked on motorcycles before computer diagnostics existed. We understand those bikes inside and out."



The motorcycle repair shop services include Batteries, Belts, Brakes, Carburetors, Electrical systems and diagnostics, Engines, Shocks, Spokes, Tune ups and much more. A few examples of the many bikes they service are BMW, Triumph, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Husqvarna, Yamaha, Harley Davidson, Ducati, BSA and Aprilia. Almost anything including scooters!



The extent of this shop's service does not stop there. Vista Motorcycle's more than 30 year involvement is deeply rooted in the community. Debbra explains, "This business has always given back to the community. This year, we’re taking it to another level."



For more information call Vista motorcycle at 760-724-9258 or visit them online at http://vistamotorcycle.com/



Visit Vista motorcycle repair shop in person at 1155 S. Santa Fe Ave. Unit G, Vista, CA. 92083. (Go up narrow driveway, top of hill to the right.) Read more about Vista motorcycle in the news at http://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2012/07/vista-motorcycle-tire-sale-below-dealer-cost-2446520.html