Vista Motorcycle Sponsors Trophy in Blazin' Bike Show and Smokin' Q Classic Event

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Vista Motorcycle, a local motorcycle repair shop, is sponsoring a gold plated trophy for "Best in Class" motorcycle in downtown Vista's 1st Blazin' Bike Show being held on August 4, 2012 between 10am- 2pm. "We're very honored to be involved in this event. Bikes are our lives. It's always great when bikers come together to admire each others bikes. At this event, they’ll get trophies and awards too," said a Vista Motorcycle spokesperson.



The Vista Village Community Business Association holds free public classic cars and hot rod street shows. This year (2012) they are organizing a street event for bikers.



The Downtown Vista Smokin' Q Classic and Blazin' Bike Show event includes:



- Best Motorcycle Awards

- BBQ Cookout Competition and Awards

- Beer Garden

- Children’s Carnival

- Live Entertainment

- Arts, Crafts and Food Vendors



Fun for all ages whether you ride a motorcycle or not. Everyone is encouraged to come downtown for chrome gazing and have some fun in the sun.



For more information on the Downtown Vista Smokin' Q Classic and Blazin' Bike Show event go to http://www.vistamotorcycle.com/events or click on the Vista Motorcycle event flyer here: http://vistamotorcycle.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/Bike-2012-App.pdf



About Vista Motorcycle Repair Shop

Vista Motorcycle, a motorcycle service and repair shop specializing in bikes 5 Years or older, has been open for business in Vista, CA since 1979 and continues to manage with traditional values of putting customers and community first.



Known as the trusted "go to repair shop," Vista Motorcycle operates with values of honesty, integrity, and treating their customers with fairness and respect. This locally owned business redefines customer care by providing access to specialty parts, highly skilled mechanics, and tailored service for every single customer.



Vista Motorcycle provides safety services to the community of motorcycle riders in San Diego County. Whether a rider has a street bike, dirt bike or dual sport, Vista Motorcycle believes in safety first. Free 21 point safety inspections and special offers on tires, brakes, engine diagnostics and repairs are part of what is offered daily to help keep customer's bikes running smooth, safe and strong all year long.



Call 760-724-9258 to schedule a priority service appointment. Walk-ins are welcome on a first come first serve basis. http://www.VistaMotorcycle.com