One of UK's leading artificial green wall company, Vistafolia, offers artificial green wall panels providing a seamless and naturalistic plant coverage effect. They assist customers in creating stunning vertical gardens providing an aesthetic appeal to any space, whether it is residential or commercial. The company offers three types of unique wall panels: A, B, and C, all of which are made in a manner so that each panel looks different than the other. The panels are designed to create a beautiful green environment with a realistic effect even in the most inhospitable planting locations.



Each foliage is arranged differently so that it can interlock seamlessly to ensure there are no crossing lines or repeated patterns. Hand-tied to add a personal touch, these artificial plant panels are ready to install at any time in your garden. To provide a uniform look to the wall, their designers ensure that every inch of the foliage is covered and there are no gaps in it. Those looking to buy artificial green wall panels can check out Vistafolia's website.



Vistafolia is one of the best artificial wall suppliers in the UK that designs and installs green artificial walls that look as good as a real thing. Each panel contains extra bold flowers with an innovative range of colours and texture boxes with the highest quality materials ensuring durability and quality. The company's fixing system has been carefully designed to help install plant walls indoors & outdoors easily.



Talking further about their artificial green wall panels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The key component of Vistafolia's unique artificial wall solution is the Vistafolia Panel, which is used to create the stunning vertical gardens. Our A, B & C panels form the unique three panel system. The foliage has been arranged differently for each individual panel so that they interlock with ease, ensuring there are no crossing lines or repeated patterns allowing a seamless and naturalistic plant coverage effect."



About Vistafolia

Vistafolia is the UK's leading artificial green wall manufacturer with a dedicated and seasoned research and development staff to continue the evolution of the next generation of artificial plants. The company is driven by the passion to create inspiring, uplifting environments that will enhance and enrich everyday life. The designers at Vistafolia work hard to capture the exact colours, shadings, dimensions and movements of real plants. They are committed to delivering product excellence and quality assurance while making customer service and satisfaction their top priority.



