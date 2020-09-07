Vistafolia Offers Artificial Green Wall Panels to Create Stunning Vertical Gardens

Frimley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2020 -- A well-renowned artificial plant wall supplier in the UK, Vistafolia offers artificial green wall panels to help customers create stunning vertical gardens. The artificial green wall plants they provide are meticulously designed from step to tip to capture each and every natural detail. The company provides three types of unique wall panels: A, B, and C, all of which are designed so that each panel looks different than the other. Each foliage is arranged differently so that it can interlock seamlessly to ensure there are no crossing lines or repeated patterns.



The colour rich foliage is infused with fully certified UV inhibiting additives to ensure that the faux walls are not affected by the sun's rays. To provide a uniform look to the wall, their designers ensure that every inch of the foliage is covered and there are no gaps in it. Hand-tied to add a personal touch, plants are ready to install at any time in your garden. If you're looking to buy artificial green wall panels, you can check out Vistafolia's website.



Vistafolia is one of the most sought after outdoor plant wall suppliers in the UK. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high quality products and competitive prices. It is the result of their tireless efforts that the organisation now stands at the forefront of the artificial greenery industry. The company work to ensure people achieve more through reimagined green wall spaces at home, work or in their community.



Talking further about their artificial wall panels, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The key component of Vistafolia's unique artificial wall solution is the Vistafolia Panel, which is used to create the stunning vertical gardens. A, B, C panels form the unique three panel system, the foliage has been arranged differently for each panel so it interlocked seamlessly ensuring there are no crossing lines and repeated patterns allowing a seamless and naturalistic plant coverage effect."



Vistafolia is the UK's leading artificial green wall manufacturer with a dedicated and seasoned research and development staff to continue the evolution of the next generation of artificial plants. The company is driven by the passion to create inspiring, uplifting environments that will enhance and enrich everyday life. The designers at Vistafolia work hard to capture the exact colours, shadings, dimensions and movements of real plants. They are committed to delivering product excellence and quality assurance while making customer service and satisfaction their top priority.



