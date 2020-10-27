Vistafolia Offers Artificial Plant Colour and Texture Boxes Featuring Plants Blended with Stunning Colours

Frimley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- A well-renowned artificial plant wall supplier in the UK, Vistafolia offers artificial plant colour and texture boxes that feature plants blended with stunning colours. With these boxes, you can create artificial plant walls that can bring bountiful life, harmony, and joy to your home. These boxes are the perfect choice for people who want to install faux plant walls with colourful artificial flowers. The boxes mix the soft texture of the plants with the beauty of stunning flowers like lavender, blossoms, and more.



The company offers a plethora of artificial plant colour and texture boxes including the soft lavender colour box, lush green texture box, spring pink colour box, large grasses texture box, delicate white colour box, trailing ivy texture box, and many more. The boxes can add a trailing finish that looks at home on your wall or adding an extra dimension to an indoor or outdoor display. If you're looking to buy artificial plant colour and texture boxes, you can check out the collection at Vistafolia.



Vistafolia is one of the most sought after outdoor plant wall suppliers in the UK. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high-quality products and competitive prices. It is the result of their tireless efforts that the organisation now stands at the forefront of the artificial greenery industry. The company works to ensure people achieve more through reimagined green wall spaces at home, work, or in their community.



Talking further about their artificial plant colour and texture boxes, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Simply slot the plants in to add bursts of vibrant colours and extra depth to your Vistafolia® Panels to give you the look and finish that you desire. Additional plants give the wall a natural element that is even more akin to a living wall that can be used on their own or in a combination. Great finish, polish and personal touch is achieved with Vistafolia Colour and Texture Boxes."



About Vistafolia

Vistafolia is the UK's leading artificial green wall manufacturer with a dedicated and seasoned research and development staff to continue the evolution of the next generation of artificial plants. The company is driven by the passion to create inspiring, uplifting environments that will enhance and enrich everyday life. The designers at Vistafolia work hard to capture the exact colours, shadings, dimensions and movements of real plants. They are committed to delivering product excellence and quality assurance while making customer service and satisfaction their top priority.



