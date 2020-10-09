Frimley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Vistafolia Offers Excellent Fixing System for Easy Installation of Artificial Green Wall Panels, a reputable supplier of artificial green walls, offers highly efficient fixing systems for the easy installation of artificial green wall panels. To hold panels in place, the team installs four fixings on the wall according to the artificial wall panel and joins them as a frame using a wide variety of screws. Using the company's fixing system to install artificial green wall panels can have a plethora of benefits including quick and easy installation, panels can be removed and remounted easily to allow for cleaning and maintenance, ensure optimum position, invisible once installed and many more.



Vistafolia's fixing system is easy to use and helps designers install vertical plant walls quickly and allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. The company provides a versatile and practical fixing system to get these artificial plant wall panels installed perfectly. Whether you want to install indoor or outdoor plant walls, the installation process is quick and mess-free ensuring the optimum position of the panels. These fixings can be installed easily to most surfaces by simply using standard tools and the 6-step process created by the company. You can also move these fixings easily from one place to another, whenever required.



Talking more about their unique artificial plant walls, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our eye-catching and hyper-realistic artificial plant walls help you transform gardens and enhance interiors to complement your space. The three-panel system of the unique artificial wall solution helps you create stunning vertical gardens allowing a naturalistic plant coverage effect."



Vistafolia is one of the best artificial wall suppliers in the UK. The company designs and installs green artificial walls that look as good as a real thing. Each panel contains extra bold flowers with an innovative range of colors and texture boxes with the highest quality materials ensuring durability and quality. The company's fixing system has been carefully designed to help install plant walls indoors and outdoors easily. Vistafolia strictly works on principles of integrity, collaboration, and excellence to deliver the best results. They offer all their products with a 5-year limited liability warranty.



