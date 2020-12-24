Vistafolia Offers Fixing Systems Designed for Quick and Easy Installation of Green Wall Panels

Frimley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- A leading artificial green wall company in the UK, Vistafolia offers fixing systems for a hassle-free installation of artificial green wall panels. Their fixing system is easy to use and helps designers install vertical plant walls quickly and allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. Using the company's fixing system to install artificial green wall panels can have a plethora of benefits including quick and easy installation, panels can be removed and remounted easily to allow for cleaning and maintenance, ensure optimum position, invisible once installed and many more.



To hold panels in place, the team installs four fixings on the wall according to the artificial wall panel and joins them as a frame using a wide variety of screws. The company provides a versatile and practical fixing system to get these artificial plant wall panels installed perfectly. Whether you want to install indoor or outdoor plant walls, the installation process is quick and mess-free ensuring the optimum position of the panels. Individuals looking to buy fixing systems for artificial green wall panels can check out the collection at Vistafolia.



Vistafolia is one of the most sought after outdoor artificial plant wall suppliers in the UK. The company has carved a distinct niche in the industry for its high quality products and competitive prices. It is the result of their tireless efforts that the organisation now stands at the forefront of the artificial greenery industry. The company works to ensure people achieve more through reimagined green wall spaces at home, work or in their community.



Talking further about their fixing systems, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The Vistafolia Fixing System has been carefully designed by our in-house team of experienced designers from the construction industry who have designed the fixing system to be robust and simple to use. Designed to be used specifically with Vistafolia artificial green wall panels. The fixings have been made using the highest quality materials allowing for a reliable fixing method that will endure over time."



Vistafolia is the UK's leading artificial green wall manufacturer with a dedicated and seasoned research and development staff to continue the evolution of the next generation of artificial plants. The company is driven by the passion to create inspiring, uplifting environments that will enhance and enrich everyday life. The designers at Vistafolia work hard to capture the exact colours, shadings, dimensions and movements of real plants. They are committed to delivering product excellence and quality assurance while making customer service and satisfaction their top priority.



