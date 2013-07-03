Visto Eb-5 Launches Site for Investors' Benefit

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Visto Eb-5 currently launched its site that can help the Brazilian investors obtain the green card for the United States. The investors can obtain the green card through the investor visa. This visa is important because this will permit them to visit the United States and perform business related transactions with other parties.



The Visto de Investidor can help the Brazilians become legitimate residents of America. To help the clients reach that goal, the program related to visa acquisition is designed to assist them in including their spouses and siblings obtain permanent residency in United States as well.



Projects

The company can provide the clients with an investigative analysis and an evaluation report on the regional requirements that they need to complete. For companies, this can help foreign investors make decisions regarding the tolerance level that the clients may take in relation to the investment risk. To help them organize your requirements further, the company can also provide them with precise comparative reports.



Services

There are numerous services that the agency can deliver through the official site. These are some of the following:



- Regional center consultation

- Application process management

- Due diligence for the regional center



The Team



The team that can help the clients acquire their Visto por Investimento can assist the clients by investigating and advising them regarding the investor program. Furthermore, the team can help them acquire the appropriate certifications. This will enable the government to permit the company owners or entrepreneurs to operate in the country. The following are some of the team departments that can help the clients:



- Eb-5 service providers

- Eb-5 consultants

- Eb-5 immigration attorneys



If the clients have any questions regarding the transactions that they can make with the company, they may contact the group through phone or through electronic mail. They may also leave their feedback on the official website.