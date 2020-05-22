Visual Analytics in Education Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast and Top Key Players 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- The Global Visual Analytics in Education Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.



Higher education institutions have a major interest in increasing the educational quality and its effectiveness. Student retention and graduation levels constitute a particularly important quality measure of their effort. Academic Analytics is the business intelligence term used in academic settings. It especially facilitates creation of actionable intelligence to enhance learning and student success. Exploration and interactive visualization of multivariate data without significant reduction of dimensionality remains a challenge.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the increase in online content development and digitalization. E-learning course providers are creating and delivering content based on the availability of new and unique technological tools such as LMS and LCMS. LMS is a software that is used to share study materials online. LCMS is used to create, manage, and deliver e-learning content to users. They have become a critical part of any educational institution that has online education or training systems. With the centralized learning system provided by an LMS, institutions can offer learners with a wide variety of learning content.



The key players covered in this study:

Oracle

Qlik Technologies

SAS Institute

Tableau

Domo

Dundas Data Visualization

IBM

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

SAP



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

On-premise

Cloud



Market segment by Application, split into:

Educational Institutions

Schools



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of corona virus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.