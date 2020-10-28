Visual Data Discovery Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth: SAP, Birst, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Global Visual Data Discovery Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Birst, Inc. (United States), Clearstory Data (United States), Datameer, Inc. (United States), SAP (Germany), Datawatch Corporation (United States), Biomax Informatics (Germany), Angoss Software (Canada), IBM Corporations (United States), Microsoft Corporations (United States) and Platfora, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Sas Institute (United States), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), Teradata (United States), Cloudera (United States) and Tableau Software, Inc. (United States).



Visual Data Discovery is known as the process of using iterative visual exploration and visualizations of data to improve time to insight. By enabling the exploration of data through interaction with images and charts, visual data discovery improves business decision-making. Several processes such as in-memory computing and fusing or mashing of multiple data sources allow visualizations to be real-time and robust, while in many organizations, the exponential growth of data has made their use essential. Typically these type of solutions provides more visualization options than a traditional bar, pie, and line charts. Types of visualization may also include bubble charts, tree structures, heat maps, scatter plots and more.



Oracle Corporation started providing its analytics solutions through the cloud environment. The company has taken this step to deliver its analytic solutions such as data preparation, data discovery, and visualization at lower costs



Market Trend

- High adoption rate in SMBs

- Growing trend for self-service BI tools



Market Drivers

- Helps in reducing overhead costs and increase the profit margin.

- Rising importance for data-driven decision-making



Opportunities

- Rising use of machine learning by organizations is increasing the volume of data

- Increasing machine learning leading to increase in data generation



Restraints

- Unstable returns on investments through visual data discovery



Challenges

- Data security and privacy concerns

- Stiff competition



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Visual Data Discovery market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Visual Data Discovery market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Visual Data Discovery market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Visual Data Discovery Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Visual Data Discovery Market

The report highlights Visual Data Discovery market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Visual Data Discovery, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Visual Data Discovery Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Visual Data Discovery Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Visual Data Discovery Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Visual Data Discovery Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Visualization (Bubble charts, Heat maps, Tree structures, Scatter plots, More), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud))

5.1 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Visual Data Discovery Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Visual Data Discovery Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Visual Data Discovery Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Visual Data Discovery Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



