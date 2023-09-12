Visual Data Discovery Market May Set New Growth Story

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Visual Data Discovery Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Visual Data Discovery market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2019 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2030*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Birst, Inc. (United States), Clearstory Data (United States), Datameer, Inc. (United States), SAP (Germany), Datawatch Corporation (United States), Biomax Informatics (Germany), Angoss Software (Canada), IBM Corporations (United States), Microsoft Corporations (United States), Platfora, Inc. (United States).



Visual Data Discovery is known as the process of using iterative visual exploration and visualizations of data to improve time to insight. By enabling the exploration of data through interaction with images and charts, visual data discovery improves business decision-making. Several processes such as in-memory computing and fusing or mashing of multiple data sources allow visualizations to be real-time and robust, while in many organizations, the exponential growth of data has made their use essential. Typically these type of solutions provides more visualization options than a traditional bar, pie, and line charts. Types of visualization may also include bubble charts, tree structures, heat maps, scatter plots and more.



Oracle Corporation started providing its analytics solutions through the cloud environment. The company has taken this step to deliver its analytic solutions such as data preparation, data discovery, and visualization at lower costs



Influencing Market Trend

- High adoption rate in SMBs

- Growing trend for self-service BI tools



Market Drivers

- Helps in reducing overhead costs and increase the profit margin.

- Rising importance for data-driven decision-making



Opportunities:

- Rising use of machine learning by organizations is increasing the volume of data

- Increasing machine learning leading to increase in data generation



Challenges:

- Data security and privacy concerns

- Stiff competition



Analysis by Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Visualization (Bubble charts, Heat maps, Tree structures, Scatter plots, More), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud)



The regional analysis of Global Visual Data Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2030.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Visual Data Discovery market during the forecast period 2023-2030 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Visual Data Discovery market.