Visual Impact Muscle Building Review - The Real Truth Exposed

Visual Impact Muscle Building by Rusty Moore has become a best selling and respected product in the industry mainly due to his reputation as a fitness blogger and physique guru. Moore exploded onto to the web with his blog in 2007. He soon realized that the mainstream fitness industry's idea of an "ideal physique" was far from what most people idea of looking good was. Following the urging of his fan base, he set out to create a blueprint to achieve what he refers to as "A workout for the lean Hollywood Look." This led to the birth of Visual Impact Muscle Building. Moore has also recently released a course called "Visual Impact For Women."



For some reason most fitness experts seem hell bent on promoting the body builder physique as being the ideal build for a male. Most men realize that this look isn’t very attractive to women and can often make buying clothes difficult. Visual Impact Muscle Building is all about looking great in clothes and not overly bulky and looking even better when you take your shirt off.



The Visual Impact Muscle Building pdf emphasizes the importance of balancing two specific forms of training. By balancing both myofibrillar and sarcoplasmic training you set yourself on the path to building dense, fully developed muscles. If you’re looking to power up and get huge, Visual Impact Muscle Building is not the system for you. But if you’re looking to get heads turning your way, this is more than likely exactly what you have been looking for.



The main training manual details a three stage fitness plan. You also receive a 227 page book of exercise demonstrations and also printable workout charts.



