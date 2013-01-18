Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder by MindGems Provides Google-Like Image Search Software for Personal Photo Libraries

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- MindGems Inc. the developer of Folder Size, Fast Duplicate File Finder, Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder, Audio Dedupe and other PC maintenance and optimization software has released a new version of the famous Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder product.



"Our developer worked hard in order to make sure that all our tools are ready for the recent official release of Windows 8" says MindGems PR representative Linda Thompson. "I am glad to announce that all our tools are now Windows 8 compatible and our users can switch to the new operating system and buy a new PC knowing that they can install their favorite tools right away."



The tool is well known for its accurate and fast performance and its users range from photography fans and professional to corporate users. Not only the fact that it is extremely fast and accurate, but the “simplicity” is the key factor for the huge amount of users that VSDIF attracts. The graphical interface is well organized and even a novice user can start using the application right away without the need of checking the documentation. A quick scan of the drives reveals the duplicate images within minutes. The tool scans thousands of images in less than a minute, but of course this performance can vary depending on the drive parameters, image formats and hardware configuration.



A powerful new feature in this release is the Image Search that can find images similar to a preloaded sample image or a group of images. The tool will search for the samples in one or more folders that are added in the folders list. The relevance of the found duplicate images is controlled by tweaking the percentage of similarity option. The higher the percentage is the more relevant the results are.



Organizing an image collection is the other task that VSDIF handles and makes it the choice of professional photographers with its support for hundreds of image formats including more than 300 raw camera formats. VSDIF can find all duplicate and similar images on a computer or inside selected set of folders, or it can compare a “source” location versus “target” and an option to exclude the source from the “auto-check” feature is available. The mentioned “auto-check” is one of the options inside the tool for selecting the images for deletion based on different properties like date, time, size, image quality, name and location, dimensions and more. There are also filtering options that can narrow the search to certain file types and properties similar to the ones mentioned for the “auto-check”



There is a free demo version of Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder available for download from the company’s web site at www.mindgems.com. The Personal and Professional versions can be purchased for $24.95 and $39.95 respectively, and include free updates and support. The Corporate version provides interface for integration with third party software and portals. Promotional discounts are often available through the publisher's web site, Blog and Newsletter. Permanent discounts are available for large quantities and are applied immediately upon checkout.



Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder was named the best duplicate image finder tool by the major software magazines and photography web sites.



About MindGems

Founded in 2001 MindGems is providing shareware and freeware products that are leaders on the market for home and business use. The products range from free disk management and maintenance tools like Folder Size and Fast Duplicate File Finder to corporate tools like Visual Similarity Duplicate Image finder that is used in stock photography web sites and health care applications.



MindGems tools are used by more than 100 million users around the globe and are reviewed and published on all the major software web sites and magazines including ZDNet, CNet, PCWorld and PCMagazine. The company products come preinstalled by the manufacturers on large quantities of desktop and laptop computers.



