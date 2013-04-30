Visualsnap Offers New 'Best Seller' Package to Those Wanting Professional Wedding Photographs at Affordable Prices

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Weddings are a uniquely special moment for those who get married, the right to which many still fight for and many others experience only once in a lifetime. It is no surprise then that commemorating the day with photography is a priority that many will pay a premium for. Visualsnap Kent wedding photographer is one of the premier photography companies in Kent that operates solely in weddings, and has recently responded to the increasing financial pressure on brides and grooms by creating its ‘best seller’ package.



The best seller package removes album and printing options in order for couples to concentrate their investment solely in the photography, getting access to digital copies of the photographs over more expensive print media. The move is in response to the financial pressures being felt by engaged couples due to the economic climate.



The upside for couples is that they now get access to a professional, specialist wedding photographer for a fraction of the price, and can still enjoy digital galleries of amazing photographs from their special day. Visualsnap has been praised for an affable and unobtrusive presence, quietly getting amazing images without disrupting the experience of the day itself.



A spokesperson for Visualsnap explained, “People don’t always appreciate the difference it makes to have a specialist that operates solely as a wedding photographer until they compare the outcomes- for many brides this could be too late, but new brides can visit the extensive portfolio on the website to see the incredible results for themselves. The best seller package is a response to demand for a Kent wedding photographer from those who can’t stretch to expensive prints, and is a wise move in an increasingly digital age. It allows people to get unforgettable images for their special day that normally might be beyond reach.”



About Visualsnap

Unlike other photographers Visualsnap specializes solely in wedding photography, and have done so for five years. The photographer is an expert in blending naturally occurring light sources with theatrical flash photography to create stunning compositions of unforgettable moments. Visualsnap maintains a 100% client satisfaction record, is endorsed by brides as well as being a familiar face among Kent wedding venues. For more information, please visit: http://www.visualsnap.co.uk/