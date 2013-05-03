Vita Spa Launches in the UK to Bring World Leading Hot Tubs from Arizona to Great Britain

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- As much as the British can claim much of industrial invention as its own, right up to the creation of the internet, it has a declining presence in the luxury goods world. This is where America has truly come into its own, and for indulgent experiences, the home hot-tub has to be one of its cultural hallmarks. That same standard of luxury is now going to be available in the UK as Vita Spa, the Arizona-based leading manufacturer of hot tubs, have secured a warehouse to Essex and are creating partnerships with new dealers all the time.



Vita Spa UK beginning its life in Essex could perhaps be the ideal place to start, as the region is now famous for the decadent party lifestyle shown in ratings smash TOWIE, where such conspicuous indulgence is seen as an everyday occurrence. As a result, many now want the same indulgence for themselves, and thanks to Vista Spa can do so affordably.



The manufacture offers hot tubs that can seat between two and seven people, before elevating to swim spas- pools with spa jets lining the walls for the best of both worlds, all available in a wide variety of different models and ranges.



A spokesperson for Vita Spa explained, “Our Spas have led the way in the US for decades, and now we’re bringing to the UK, people here have embraced them with open arms. Quality and craftsmanship speaks for itself, and hot tub dealers are queuing up to switch their supplier in order to provide their customers with the very best product available for an equally competitive market value.”



About Vita Spa UK

Since 1974, Vita Spa USA has been at the forefront of the Hot Tub and hydrotherapy industry, bringing innovation and technology to the mass market. They are synonymous with high quality, high tech, reliable, comfortable and affordable Hot Tubs and Spas, which have been rated amongst the best in the world. From their large warehouse facilities in Essex, they now supply their stylish range of Hot Tubs and associated Accessories throughout a growing Dealer Network that covers the UK. All authorised dealers are Hot Tub specialists that offer a professional service and are dedicated to helping customers. For more information click here or visit: http://www.vitaspa.co.uk/