VitaBreeze Announces Special Introductory Offer for Pain Relief

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- VitaBreeze Supplements is offering consumers an introductory discount offer paired with a 60-day money back guarantee on its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement for joint pain. Company spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan, announced that consumers can claim their discount coupon by visiting the firm’s website.



The VitaBreeze supplement for joint pain is only available on Amazon.com. The company is also providing consumers with a free eBook with each purchase. The book provides individuals with information about joint pain, the company’s supplement and effective ways to manage their pain and stay mobile.



Each individual experiences pain differently and the same product may not work with equal efficiency for everyone. It is for this reason that VitaBreeze offers their money back guarantee for anyone who doesn’t feel an improvement within 60 days.



“We believe in our supplement. We also feel that if a product doesn’t work, customers shouldn’t have to pay for it. That is why we offer our Joint Relief Guarantee,” said O’Sullivan.



There are multiple measures that individuals can employ to assist the body’s reception to supplements and manage their pain, all of which is included in the VitaBreeze book.



When connective tissue in joints is damaged or doesn’t repair itself sufficiently, the result is swelling and inflammation. The Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement works to decrease inflammation and swelling that causes arthritis pain. The product contains a triple dose of the four ingredients that makes it unique among supplements.



Joint pain isn’t an independent disease, but it is a symptom of more than 150 syndromes, conditions and diseases identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Overuse, trauma and aging are contributing factors to joint pain.



The VitaBreeze supplement provides nutrients that occur naturally in the body to help it repair and maintain connective tissue for healthy joints. The dietary supplement uses the sulfate form of glucosamine and chondroitin to facilitate absorption and expedite effectiveness. Capsules are vegetable based, easy to swallow and contain no gelatin.



The formulation offers consumers a cost effective alternative to prescription drugs that can cause a wide variety of dangerous side effects. The special introductory offer by VitaBreeze provides consumers with a unique opportunity to try the company’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement risk free.



The firm’s 60-day-or-it’s-free guarantee, combined with the free eBook on joint pain, provides individuals with everything needed to manage their pain and experience increased mobility.



For more information, click here.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit www.vitabreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com