VitaBreeze Launches Consumer Coupon Club for Extra Savings

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- VitaBreeze spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan, announced the launch of the company’s coupon club. Consumers who subscribe to the coupon club on the firm’s website receive the latest coupon codes, many of which aren’t available to the general public.



“It’s just one more way that we’re demonstrating our commitment to our customers,” said O’Sullivan. “We recently launched a new user-friendly website and we’re offering unique specials and savings to our customers, making it easier to obtain the products they need.”



VitaBreeze’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement is the number one selling formula in its class on Amazon.com. A nutraceutical brand known worldwide, the company’s product offers a triple dose of each ingredient, a 60-day money back guarantee, and a free e-Book with every purchase.



Insufficient cushioning between joints results in inflammation, swelling and pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric has been known and used in traditional Indian medicine for centuries, but it’s only been in the past few years that it’s gained recognition in other parts of the world. The botanical is an effective alternative to expensive prescriptions medications.



Chondroitin is a naturally occurring compound in the body that’s found in the connective tissue between joints that helps keep them lubricated and working properly. Findings at the University of Maryland Medical Center indicate it may block enzymes that break down cartilage due to injury and aging.



Glucosamine also occurs naturally in the body and performs the same function as chondroitin. According to the Mayo Clinic, available evidence shows that glucosamine is an effective part of treatment for arthritis pain. Combining glucosamine and chondroitin in a dietary supplement provides arthritis sufferers with a double dose of the ingredients needed to build cartilage and reduce the erosion of joint cushioning.



MSM is a chemical compound found in plants, animals and people. It can be found in numerous edibles, but it’s lost when food is cooked and through modern methods of preservation. MSM works with collagen in the body to provide elasticity, but the level of MSM decreases as people age. The result is less flexibility and loss of health in connective tissue at the joints.



The coupon club at VitaBreeze provides individuals with significant savings on the company’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement. The product offers a triple dose of the four major building blocks to maintain joint health and reduce the pain caused by swelling and inflammation.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com