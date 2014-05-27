VitaBreeze Launches New, More User Friendly Website

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- VitaBreeze spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan, announced the launch of the company’s new, revamped website. Easy to navigate, the new site is more user-friendly, allowing visitors to quickly and easily locate information they seek.



The company is a leading provider of the bestselling Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement for joint pain. The nutraceutical brand provides consumers with a triple dose of the product’s ingredients for maximum benefit and offers a 60-day money back guarantee.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that 1 in every 5 people suffer from joint pain and its complications. VitaBreeze provides consumers with a natural supplement that provides the elements needed to maintain joint health. It’s easy to swallow and is formulated to begin working quickly.



The firm is committed to providing consumers with products manufactured to the highest safety standards. To accomplish that goal, the company initiated a rigorous third-party ISO testing procedure for each batch of its products that are produced. The process ensures the safety, quality and effectiveness of each bottle. VitaBreeze adheres to all regulations and consistently maintains a clean bill of health from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Physicians recommend exercise as the best way to maintain a range of movement and combat disability. The company launched its own campaign to promote exercise and includes a free downloadable eBook with each purchase of its supplement. The publication provides consumers with information about the supplement, exercise and how the product’s key ingredients impact joint health.



The ingredients in the Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement offered by VitaBreeze have been recommended by authorities on chronic pain and a variety of well-known TV physicians. The product’s ingredients are regularly prescribed by doctors and pain experts as an alternative to expensive prescription medications.



The new VitaBreeze website provides individuals with an easy to navigate format and user-friendly interface that allows visitors to quickly find the information they desire. Consumers can register for the company’s newsletter, discover special deals and offers, and learn how the firm’s unique formulation can help relieve arthritis pain.



VitaBreeze offers its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement exclusively on Amazon.com.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: http://www.VitaBreeze.com