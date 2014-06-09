VitaBreeze Offers Introductory Discount on Its Pain Relief Supplement

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- VitaBreeze is offering joint pain sufferers the opportunity to take advantage of an introductory discount on its top selling Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement. Consumers can obtain a discount coupon simply by visiting the company’s website.



“Each purchase comes with a 60-day money back guarantee,” said VitaBreeze spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan. “We believe in our product and we understand that the human body doesn’t respond in the same way for everyone. If our dietary supplement doesn’t work for you, then you shouldn’t have to pay for it.”



The unique formulation is only available on Amazon.com. . Each purchase is accompanied by a free downloadable eBook that explores joint pain, the science behind the symptom, and information on pain management and strategies to stay mobile.



Joint pain isn’t a stand-alone disease. It’s a symptom of more than 150 independent syndromes, conditions and diseases recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Arthritis occurs in joints that have been damaged due to injury, as well as bacterial, viral and fungal infections.



Joint pain is known as an affliction of “old people”, but it can occur at any age. Most individuals report arthritis and stiff joints as they age due to the body’s inability to repair itself effectively. The Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement offered by VitaBreeze provides the nutrients needed to keep joints and connective tissue healthy. It works to reduce inflammation that results in swelling and pain.



The unique formula provides a triple dose of each element for maximum efficacy. The vegetable-based capsules are easy to swallow and contain no gelatin. The supplement is manufactured using the sulfate form of glucosamine and chondroitin, scientifically proven to be the most effective form of the nutrients.



The most common treatment for joint pain is non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). More than 20 NSAIDs are routinely prescribed, but new evidence and recommendations released by the Food and Drug Administration have led many to seek natural alternatives in an effort to relieve pain and avoid adverse side effects of NSAIDS.



With the VitaBreeze special introductory offer, those suffering from joint pain have the opportunity to experience the benefits of the company’s top selling Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement at significant savings. With the firm’s 60-day-or-it’s-free guarantee, consumers can experience the product’s benefits risk free and enjoy a more mobile lifestyle.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com