VitaBreeze Supplement Now Ranked No. 1 Seller in Its Class for Joint Pain Relief

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The VitaBreeze brand is now the number one glucosamine chondroitin MSM & turmeric supplement on Amazon.com. The supplement is popular among joint pain sufferers, providing consumers with a triple dose of the product’s four ingredients.



While many joint relief supplements offer glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM, very few offer the extra anti-inflammatory power of turmeric. Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze, believes it is this special secret ingredient that makes all the difference.



“The popularity of our Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM and Turmeric dietary supplement speaks directly to its effectiveness and the care we take with our customers,” said O’Sullivan.



The physical benefits of the VitaBreeze joint pain supplement are twofold. It provides relief for those suffering from painful joint conditions and bolsters the building blocks necessary for maintaining healthy joints and connective tissue. The supplement offers an alternative to costly prescription medications that can have life-threatening side effects.



Available only on Amazon.com, each purchase comes with the company’s signature 60-day money back guarantee and free eBook download to help consumers obtain the best results from their supplement. The book explores the anatomy of joint pain and provides readers with sound advice from pain experts on methods that can be employed to maintain flexibility and mobility.



Joint pain is a multi-faceted condition that can result from more than 150 different diseases, injuries and syndromes. Joint pain is a symptom, causing discomfort or disability for millions of individuals throughout the US. The firm’s customers who have found relief have pain levels ranging from mild to severe.



VitaBreeze credits much of the supplement’s success to the addition of turmeric. Most people know it as a condiment for cooking, but turmeric has been employed in traditional Indian medicine as an analgesic for centuries. The botanical is a powerful anti-inflammatory that helps to reduce the swelling and inflammation in joints that produces pain. Studies have found turmeric to be a potent anti-oxidant that works at the cellular level.



The glucosamine and chondroitin used in the company’s product is the sulfate form that has been documented by the scientific world to work best for the relief of joint pain and is most easily absorbed by the body. Both ingredients occur naturally within the body and are elements that keep the connective tissue of joints healthy and functioning smoothly.



MSM is also a natural compound found within the body that helps reduce inflammation. It’s an essential element that works in concert with other chemicals in the body to support the development of sufficient cushioning between joints.



Joint pain afflicts millions of people, but many have found help with the VitaBreeze Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement. Its effectiveness has made it the number one selling supplement in its class by joint pain sufferers nationwide. The supplement’s unique formula provides arthritis sufferers with critical elements that help the body maintain joint health and relieve pain, allowing them to live the active lifestyle they deserve.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com