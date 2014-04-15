VitaBreeze Supports FDA's Recommendations for Supplements

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- In an effort to stop the production and distribution of potentially dangerous products marketed as dietary supplements, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aggressively targeting companies that don’t adhere to stringent manufacturing and labeling of their products. Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze, said consumers should utilize caution when selecting a dietary supplement.



“For the most part, companies in the dietary supplement industry are reputable firms like VitaBreeze that go to great lengths to ensure their products are safe and effective,” said Sullivan. “Unfortunately, that’s not a top priority for some firms and consumers should exercise caution when selecting their preferred supplements.”



While the primary targets of the FDA are companies that produce weight loss, sexual enhancement and body-building products, firms that market supplements for pain relief are also included in the crackdown. Companies have been sanctioned for improper and inaccurate labeling, along with the addition of ingredients known to be dangerous and cause severe health problems.



The FDA has issued numerous consumer information reports and warnings on the telltale signs of risky, deceptive and potentially dangerous products that should be avoided. Tips include:



- Any product that claims to have the same or similar effect as a prescription medication;

- Supplements that actually contain ingredients only available through a prescription;

- Products typically promoted through mass marketing email campaigns;

- Labels that are in a foreign language;

- Products that contain anabolic steroids or their derivatives;

- Any product that claims it’s a “natural” treatment for life-threatening diseases that include diabetes and heart disease;

- Products that include known ingredients that have been recalled or removed from the market.



Many ingredients and additives that are routinely added to products overseas are not approved for use in the United States. Supplements aren’t currently within the regulation prevue of the FDA, unlike pharmaceuticals. The FDA doesn’t have the authority to demand the products be pulled from the market, but the organization can issue warning letters and obtain injunctions to prohibit a company from manufacturing and distributing a product if it’s determined to be illegal or dangerous to the public health and welfare.



No company that manufactures dietary supplements is beyond the reach of the FDA. VitaBreeze was among a variety of companies that underwent scrutiny and either met or exceeded the FDA’s stringent requirements in the creation and manufacture of its joint pain supplement.



VitaBreeze offers its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement exclusively on Amazon.com.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com