VitaBreeze Welcomes FDA Crackdowns on Questionable Companies

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The influx of dietary supplements into the marketplace has been the impetus for increasing crackdowns on the products by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VitaBreeze was one of the latest companies to receive a random visit from the FDA and receive a clean bill of health.



“We were found to be compliant with the FDA’s guidelines,” said (www.VitaBreeze.com) spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan. “VitaBreeze has always adhered to the highest manufacturing standards, from the lab to quality control. The surprise inspection has served to strengthen our resolve to continue to provide our customers with the quality products they want and deserve.”



The FDA currently doesn’t regulate supplements in the U.S. and doesn’t have the authority to demand a recall as it does pharmaceuticals. However, the organization does conduct surprise inspections at manufacturing plants to ensure the products are created and produced under specific standards.



Agents conduct an exhaustive investigation at every step of the manufacturing process and companies that don’t meet the appropriate standards are shut down. One of the criteria that the FDA looks for is that product ingredients accurately reflect the labeling information.



The unannounced inspection inspired VitaBreeze to implement an additional step in its manufacturing process. The firm now submits samples from each new batch of its products to an independent ISO testing lab.



“This is another way that we can ensure that we deliver the highest quality products to consumers,” said O’Sullivan. “It’s a voluntary step on the part of VitaBreeze and isn’t required by the FDA. It’s just one of the methods we’re utilizing to maintain the quality and efficacy of our popular Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM and Turmeric supplement.”



The FDA crackdown on supplement manufacturers is partly in response to false and inaccurate advertising statements, products with illegal ingredients, and those that are of dubious safety. There are many questionable companies that promote their products as dietary supplements and advertise them as a “cure” for everything from Alzheimer’s and HIV to a remedy for obesity.



VitaBreeze is among the supplement producing firms that have welcomed the FDA crackdowns. The firm views the interventions as a means of helping to maintain quality standards within the industry, while eliminating dangerous and unscrupulous companies that endanger the public and give legitimate companies a bad name.



VitaBreeze offers its Glucosamine Chondroitin MSM & Turmeric supplement exclusively on Amazon.com.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com