VitaBreeze's Promise: Reduced Joint Pain in 60 Days or Its Free

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The VitaBreeze company doesn’t believe consumers should pay for something if it doesn’t work. The firm’s signature “Reduce joint pain in 60 days or it’s free” promise provides individuals with ample time to experience the difference the company’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement can produce.



“We stand by our products 100 percent,” said VitaBreeze spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan. “Our product has had outstanding results for many of our customers worldwide. Yet we know that each person is different and not all products work the same for everyone. That is why we don’t believe people should have to pay for anything that doesn’t provide them with the relief they seek.”



Dietary supplements generally take time to build up in the body. On average, joint pain supplements can take 4-6 weeks before a consumer will feel any lasting effects. It is for this reason that VitaBreeze introduced their 60-day Joint Relief Guarantee. The guarantee enables consumers to try the supplement for the recommended time period without monetary risk. If they don’t feel any relief in that time, consumers are encouraged to ask for their money back.



Available only on Amazon.com, each purchase is accompanied by a free downloadable eBook. The publication explains what joint pain is and what causes it. Consumers are provided with information and data about actions they can take to manage their symptoms to stay active and mobile.



The body contains fluid filled connective tissue (bursa) at joints to keep bones from rubbing against each other. When the bursa becomes damaged, that cushioning layer doesn’t perform properly and the result is inflammation, swelling and pain. Formulas rich in glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric provide the body with the needed elements to help repair bursa at the cellular level and reduce pain.



People often view arthritis as a disease, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it’s a symptom of more than 150 different syndromes, conditions and diseases. Arthritis pain often appears in older individuals, which has led to its reputation as an “old person’s” problem. Aging is a factor, but arthritis pain can also develop after an injury or overuse to joints.



“Our Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement is unique in that it provides arthritis sufferers with a triple dose of all four ingredients for the best results,” said O’Sullivan. “Each ingredient occurs naturally in the body, so consumers know they’re not putting foreign substances in their bodies.”



VitaBreeze’s dietary supplement is the number one selling product of its kind on Amazon and the company credits the success of its supplement to the addition of turmeric. The firm is one of the very few that includes the Asian spice in its product. Turmeric has been used for centuries in traditional Asian medicine for its ability to ease pain, along with its anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties.



The Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement offered by VitaBreeze provides consumers with the unique ability to try the product for 60 days and experience its benefits. Anyone who doesn’t see a significant difference in their pain will have their purchase price refunded.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com