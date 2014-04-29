Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Vitacern a manufacturer of health and fitness products and supplement has recently announced a limited time discount on their Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract 1600mg Capsules, this offer will allow buyers to save money when they purchase one of the most effective and talked about weight loss supplement. The recently discovered miraculous weight loss aid Garcinia Cambogia has set the media and the health and fitness world ablaze with its amazing weight loss benefit.



As a supplement when Garcinia Cambogia is combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise it has the capability to burn fat quicker and more efficiently to deliver users the slim and fit body they have always desired. Scientific research results from various studies are authenticating the fact that Garcinia Cambogia is a natural and effective weight loss aid, the studies have shown that Garcinia Cambogia causes significant weight loss, lowers food intake and slows body weight gain as well as effecting factors such as cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins, triglycerides and serum leptin levels positively. The key ingredient that results in weight loss is the high level of the Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) present in the Garcinia Cambogia fruit.



Vitacern Garcinia Cambogia 1600mg supplement uses only Pure Garcinia Cambogia which has been extracted from the Garcinia Cambogia small pumpkin shaped fruit that grows in Southeast Asia; the extract is from the rind of the fruit which contains high levels of Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). The HCA in the extract effects by blocking the enzymes which convert unused energy into fatty deposits hence preventing the formation of these fat deposits, this also encourages the tap in stored fat reserves in the body for energy thus burning off the fat.



Pure Garcinia Cambogia extract 60 HCA also a known appetite suppressant which lessens the urge to consume further calories. Users will have an increase in Serotonin levels which reduces cravings thus reducing calorie intake by 25%.



Vitacern is offering a $10 discount of their Pure Garcinia Cambogia 120 capsules; the pills are manufactured under the highest standard of manufacturing to ensure high quality and effectiveness and have no fillers, binders, stimulants or any other added ingredients making them both safe and effective. There is no synthetic Garcinia Cambogia extract used to make Vitacern Garcinia Cambogia 1600mg. People can learn more about the product by watching the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tx5U7HhOJ8



About Vitacern

Vitacern is a brand of high quality and pure health and fitness supplements. The company is located in Deerfield Beach, FL and it follows strict industry rules and high quality standard for all their products.



To learn more please visit: http://vitacern.com



Media Contact:



Vitacern

Tertius Kruger

Phone: 123456789

Suit #7004, 3422 SW 15 Street

Deerfield Beach, Florida

Map: http://goo.gl/PuiVeW