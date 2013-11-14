Vitafontis Health Launch New Studio in the City of London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Vitafontis Health have just opened their new facility in the City of London. Staffed by a team of expert trainers and therapists, Vitafontis Health, bring a fresh new look to the fitness space in the financial part of London.



Director, Chris Hines, who has been in the fitness industry for over 15 years, wanted to develop a new concept of fitness for his corporate clients. Hines says” I wanted to come up with a unique approach to fitness that people hadn’t seen before. We wanted to encompass different specialities under one roof offering complimentary services.”



Vitafontis Health are based in the basement of one of the City’s iconic buildings, Tower 42. With modern faciliites and therapy rooms Vitafontis Health offer traditional fitness programmes along with custimised nutritional plans and massage therapy.



Hines goes on to say,”Many people need more than just a fitness programme to help them achieve permanent weight loss and we felt the need to offer specialist services on top of our personal training package. Since we’ve added the extra services our results have just sky rocketed.”



Many people believe that today’s lifestyle is the cause of people gaining weight as well as making them unhealthy, particularly when they lead a sedentary lifestyle like office workers generally do. The best way to battle these effects is a healthy lifestyle which includes eating well and exercising regularly.



“Our vision at Vitafontis Health is to get more City workers to embrace the health and fitness push that was created at last summer’s Olympics and encourage people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.” Hines concludes.



Vitafontis Health

21B Old Broad Street

London

EC2N 1HQ

07748 537227

http://www.vitafontishealth.com