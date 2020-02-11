"VitaInsel," Natural, Plant-Based Dissolvable Vitamins, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Wachtberg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- With zero sugar and all-natural plant-based ingredients, VitaInsel is encouraging water consumption and healthy living. Inspired by a new way to drink more every day, VitaInsel brings delicious, all-natural ingredients to your diet. An essential component of everyday living, these tasty dissolvable fruit sticks add a vital punch of nutrients to diets around the world.



With several kinds of drinks with fruit and plant-based extracts available, turn your water into a rejuvenating drink with a variety of rich, healthy flavors. Offering a fresh, subtle way to ditch fizzy drinks and sugary beverages, conveniently double your water intake with splashes of healthy fruit and plant extracts. Individually packaged, enjoy the added benefit of taking VitaInsel with you on the go.



The perfect addition to any diet, give your body what it needs and deserves with these revolutionary dissolvable fruit sticks. Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the VitaInsel brand and to bring new, healthy rich flavors to water near you. Expected to be released in early April 2020, VitaInsel will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vitainsel/natural-fruit-and-plant-in-small-and-dissolvable-sticks

Supporters around the world can back the VitaInsel brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €10. But for a pledge of €12 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including boxes of healthy VitaInsel fruit sticks. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About VitaInsel

VitaInsel has been developed and marketed by Mona Erfani of Bonn, Germany. Erfani, an expert in nutritional science, is on a mission to bring healthy fruit and plant-based extracts to everyday diets to water consumption and healthy living trends.



Contact:

Contact Person: Mona Erfani

Company: Vita Insel

City: Wachtberg

State:North Rhine-Westphalia

Country: Germany

Phone: 004915735146828

Email: hello@vitainsel.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vitainsel/natural-fruit-and-plant-in-small-and-dissolvable-sticks