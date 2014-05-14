Vital Parts LTD. Supplies a Range of Plastic and Rubber Components

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Plastics and rubber components are virtually used in every fixtures as well as industrial purposes. They come in handy due to their capacity and ability to survive in all conditions. However, the market has a vast range of products manufactured by several kinds of processes. For people searching for plastic or rubber products it is essential that they buy products from manufacturers who are qualified and experienced. One of the popular names from the UK manufacturing industry is of the Vital Parts Ltd. They operate manufacturing units from Kent in UK and export products to customers around the world.



Their product portfolio includes a vast number of options such as the Round PVC caps which are a great value for money product. These are available as plastic caps as well as rubber caps which are made for different purposes. The Round PVC caps are available in range of different Shore Hardness, Colour, and length which depends on custom sizes as required by different companies. The other products which the company is known for includes the rubber feet, Plastic inserts, etc. The product portfolio also includes the Furniture and chair feet or the school feet which come in different shapes and sizes.



The company has its own R&D as well as design team which takes care of developing innovative products. Backing it with effective customer service as well as communication options the company has grown over the years and has been catering to the global customers. The fact that their experts and promoters have a considerable experience in the plastic and rubber industry makes them among the most reliable manufacturers from UK. The products manufactured are done by the use of different kinds of materials as well as polymers which suit the varying needs of the customers. Besides having their own catalogue of products the company also offers its customized manufacturing services. Availing these customers may get customized products in the range which the company manufactures.



In order to view their product offerings or get in touch with the company for trade and buying relations, customers can call on their customer helpline number or drop in an email to the mentioned email addresses. The products have also been featured on the company’s website and each of them has been classified as per their respective categories. The interface is quite simple and customers can locate to their respective product categories with ease. For bulk discounts customers may get in touch with the company by filling in the contact form on the contact us page.



About Vital Parts Ltd.

Vital Parts Ltd. is a popular manufacturer which hails from Kent in UK. They deal in manufacture and supply of a vast range of plastic and rubber products. Their website can be checked by the customers to know more about the range of options available.



For Media Contact:

Company: Vital Parts Ltd.

Website: http://www.vital-parts.co.uk/